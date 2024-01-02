IIT-M targets 100 start-ups across various sectors in 2024

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday informed that it is targeting incubating at least 100 start-ups across various sectors in 2024.

"For 2024, we have a lot more exciting initiatives and socially relevant projects that would greatly benefit the nation. We are looking at closing this financial year (31st March 2024) with 366 patents. We will try our best to see one patent a day. It is a matter of great pride at IIT Madras that we do a lot more innovation. We are also looking at starting 100 start-ups in 2024. We are also seeing a lot of interesting technologies coming up through Hyperloop start-ups, ePlane, Agnikul Cosmos, and Mindgrove Technologies, all of which are IIT Madras-incubated start-ups. These start-ups will deliver products, which will be of great national importance," said Kamakoti Veezhinathan, Director of IIT-Madras in a statement.

Further, Kamakoti said that the premier institution is working very hard towards maintaining the top ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

"Hopefully, we are also looking to move to higher rankings in World Rankings as well. We want to start a couple of new courses in IITM Zanzibar. We are also looking forward to launching a new school on interdisciplinary sciences. It is very important as today, we are moving towards interdisciplinary education," added Veezhinathan.

Recognized as one of the top deep-tech start-up ecosystems in India, the IIT-Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) is the institute's umbrella body for nurturing, supporting, and overseeing various innovation and entrepreneurship projects.