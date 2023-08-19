IIT-M students’ Avishkar Hyperloop team among top 3 in global ranking

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) said on Friday that the institute’s students’ Hyperloop team ‘Avishkar’ has emerged among the top three teams globally in certain technical categories at the recently-held ‘European Hyperloop Week 2023 (EHW)’.

The EHW 2023 is an annual international event that enables university students, guest speakers, and companies to discuss Hyperloop technology, feasibility and scalability of the Hyperloop. The Hyperloop teams present their prototype components and full pods to a technical jury and compete in several categories.

“Around 23 participants from various institutions across the world qualified for the final rounds of this competition hosted this year by the University of Edinburgh. Team Avishkar stands as the only non-European team to be nominated in several award categories in this competition,” said a release from IIT-Madras.

Elaborating on the new developments this year, Medha Kommajosyula, student team lead, Team Avishkar Hyperloop, said, “Avishkar’s new pod Garuda is completely designed in-house and comes with multiple upgrades, thereby making it Asia’s most advanced pod. Designed completely by the team, the pod incorporates bidirectional-run capabilities and EMS levitation with a high lift-to-weight ratio while still being extremely power efficient,” she added.

Team Avishkar finished in the global top three for the category of ‘Full Scale Socio-Economic Aspects of Hyperloop’. They achieved a prominent position in the global top five in the ‘Guidance’ category, providing compelling evidence for the viability of their on-pod Levitation systems.

The team’s exceptional in-house designs of the sensor and embedded systems led to their attainment of a global top six position in the ‘Sense and Control Systems’ category.