IIT-M student team wins big at Njord Challenge 2023

CHENNAI: The student team ‘Aritra’ of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) won the Sustainability Award in Njord Challenge 2023, a global competition hosted recently by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway.

The team also secured third place globally in the competition and won a cash prize of 10,000 NOK (Norwegian Krone), IIT said in a press release.

“Njord - Autonomous Ship Challenge is a unique, international student competition in which participants are tasked with designing and building an autonomous ship. Teams are invited to bring their vessels to Trondheim’s fjord, where they compete in a series of challenges and events. The Competition is held for the students with the goal to inspire innovation and smart autonomy solutions for the marine domain,” the statement said.

“The competition also offers students an opportunity for professional development and networking. It saw participation from seven top international teams including one from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA,” it added.

Lauding the students on their performance, faculty advisor of IIT-M, Abhilash Dharma Somayajula said, “The success of team ‘Aritra’ shows that our students are on par with students from global universities.”

“Participation in such global competitions allows students to gain hands-on experience, discover their passion and develop their personality. I hope the success of team ‘Aritra’ inspires more students to explore the area of marine autonomy,” he added.