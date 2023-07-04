IIT-M partners with Diamondpick to train engg freshers

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Diamondpick, a talent solutions company, to train fresh engineering students.

"The freshers would be trained in technologies forecasted by Diamondpick, which will also help to identify employment opportunities for the students in leading IT organizations. In this ‘hire-train-deploy’ model, the hiring of freshers will be coordinated by Diamondpick. Freshers will subsequently be trained in leading technologies forecasted by Diamondpick for four to six months, depending on the technology stack," said a release from IIT-Madras.

The MoU was signed recently in the presence of IIT-M Director V Kamakoti Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Sriram Rajagopal, Founder and Director, Diamondpick along with Satish Jeyaraman, CEO, Diamondpick.

Highlighting the key outcomes from this collaboration, Balamurali Shankar, General Manager – Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said that the vision is to provide opportunities for fresh graduates by providing industry-relevant skilling with tools and techniques that will enable them to secure meaningful employment and pursue fulfilling careers.

"IIT-M Pravartak will jointly work with Diamondpick to analyse the demand of the industry in leading-edge technologies and skill students with academicians and industry experts towards employment,” he added.

The IIT-M Pravartak Technologies is a section 8 company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on sensors, networking, actuators, and control systems.

It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.