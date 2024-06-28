IIT-M launches world’s first MBA in Digital Maritime & Supply Chain

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday launched the world’s first MBA in Digital Maritime and Supply Chain.

According to the statement issued by the IIT-M, the course is designed to cater to the needs of working professionals worldwide.

“Those with a Bachelor’s Degree having secured at least 60% marks and a minimum of two years of full-time work experience are eligible to apply. Admission process includes an online IIT-M admission test followed by personal interviews for shortlisted candidates. Applications are already open with the first batch commencing in September 2024,” a release from IIT-M read.

The course fee is Rs lakh, payable in installments. Scholarships covering up to 50% of the course fee are available. The programme is eligible for bank loans.

Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT-M, said, “This programme is designed to enhance the expertise of professionals and entrepreneurs in navigating the complexities of modern maritime and supply chain industries. Our goal is to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of how digital technologies can optimise operations and drive strategic growth.”

The programme offers a unique blend of online learning and on-campus immersion modules, providing flexibility while ensuring a comprehensive educational experience. Over two years, articipants will engage with cutting-edge digital technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, and blockchain, enhancing their ability to tackle modern maritime challenges and drive career advancement.

Extendable to 4 years, the programme features 900 hours of classroom sessions and project work, totalling 192 credits