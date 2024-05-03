IIT-M launches web-enabled MTech in e-mobility for working professionals

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday launched an industry-oriented Web-Enabled MTech in E-Mobility (WEMEM) for Working Professionals.

"The MTech program was conceived with inputs from academic and industry experts and would be continuously upgraded based on industry needs. A unique feature of the course is the strong relevance of content for Industry Professionals. May 26 is the last date to register for the batch starting in September 2024. The program brochure can be accessed at https://code.iitm.ac.in/assets/wbmt/Brochure.pdf. Those interested can apply for the program through - https://code.iitm.ac.in/emobility, " a release from IIT-M read.

Highlighting the need for this program, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "IIT-Madras has been at the forefront of conducting upskilling programs for Working Professionals in the domain of E-Mobility through several Certificate programs. Participants of these programs and the Automotive Industry have been asking for an MTech program as a natural follow-up. We are happy to launch WEMEM and hope that it further drives our mission of accelerating human resource development in our Nation in this domain."

Further, Prathap Haridoss, Dean of academic courses said, "WEMEM has been carefully structured to meet the academic credit requirements of an MTech degree from IIT Madras. This includes core and elective theory courses, labs, and projects. In line with the New Education Policy, we have also enabled an intermediate exit in the form of a Post Graduate Diploma in E-Mobility."

The program would run over 7 academic terms, with up to 3 academic terms in a calendar year.

The first batch will start in the beginning of September and the participants will be selected based on a test on fundamental mathematics and Physics principles.