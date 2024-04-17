IIT-M launches new Master’s Program on Water Security and Global Change with German university

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with two German universities RWTH Aachen (RWTH), and TU Dresden (TUD) to launch a new Joint Master's Program (JMP) on 'Water Security and Global Change'; in association with AIT, Bangkok, and UNU-FLORES.

"This program will enable the mobility of enrolled students among the three universities. The students will commence the academic year at IIT-M and spend at least one semester at TUD and RWTH, with the flexibility to execute their Master's thesis at the University of their choice. April 30, 2024 is the last date to apply for this program. The classes for the first batch will commence on July 29, 2024. Those interested can apply through -https://abcd-centre.org/master-program/ " a release from IIT-M read.

Speaking about the program V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "As we all collectively move towards meeting the objectives and milestones of Sustainable Development Goals, it is very important that we develop human capacity. Specifically, we instil knowledge in students, not about a single nation but about a global perspective on SDGs."

"This program will provide students with interdisciplinary research and studies, empowering them with the skills to address water security challenges and climate adaptation realms in a global environment. Indian as well as International students with specified Engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply for this Master's Program, " he noted.

Internships and Master theses will be conducted closely with companies, governmental agencies, and NGOs.

The program will combine the expertise of all partner institutes, serving the needs of Regional, National, and International stakeholders.

It will have a modular structure that includes a mobility window for study abroad and options for specialisations.

In this Master's program, IIT-M will offer five courses, TUD and RWTH will be offering six courses each.

The final semester is dedicated to the execution of a Master's Thesis with advisors from one or more of the partners and/or associated universities.