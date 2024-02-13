IIT-M joins with JUT to boost education in Jharkhand

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation on Tuesday informed that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Jharkhand University of Technology (JUT) in Ranchi.

"The objective is to boost education, innovation, and skill development ecosystems in deep-tech disciplines in Jharkhand. The key focus on this partnership will be on innovation, skill development, industry-academia collaboration, and incubation support for nurturing start-ups," a release from the premiere institution read.

Speaking about the partnership, Director of IIT-M, Kamakoti Veezhinathan said, "This MoU will propel the Start-up Ecosystem in Jharkhand for creating the culture of innovation, startups and entrepreneurship. Jharkhand has abundant natural resources and collectively we can improve the economy and quality of technical education in Jharkhand."

MJ Shankar Raman, CEO of IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation, signed a MoU with DK Singh, Vice Chancellor, Jharkhand University of Technology in the presence of V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, professor E Balagurusamy, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Chennai, and others.