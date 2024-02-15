IIT-M joins hands with JUT to boost education, start-up culture in Jharkhand

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation on Tuesday informed that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Jharkhand University of Technology (JUT) in Ranchi.

“The objective is to boost education, innovation and skill development ecosystems in deep-tech disciplines in Jharkhand. The focus will be on innovation, skill development, industry-academia collaboration and incubation support for nurturing start-ups,” a release from IIT-M. Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M, said that the MoU would propel the start-up ecosystem in Jharkhand.

“The State has abundant natural resources and collectively we can improve the economy and quality of technical education of Jharkhand,” he added.

MJ Shankar Raman, CEO of IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation, signed a MoU with DK Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JUT, in the presence of Kamakoti, Prof E Balagurusamy, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, and others.