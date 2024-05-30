IIT-M invites JEE aspirants on Demo Day

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras on Wednesday informed that it would be organising a ‘Demo Day’ on the campus on June 15 and 16.

According to a press release issued by the IIT-M, during this event, JEE 2024 aspirants can visit the campus to know more about student life.

This was the only such opportunity for aspirants across all the top IITs. “Interested JEE candidates are advised to register at the earliest since there are only a limited number of seats at these events. Those interested can register on www.askiitm.com/demo,” the release said.

V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M, said, “Through this event, IIT-M provides an opportunity for them to visit our campus and get to know about various engineering and other disciplines before making a choice.”

The objective is to create awareness about IIT-M’s features that made it the top-ranked engineering IIT in the country for 8 consecutive years (2016-2023) in the NIRF Rankings. Students can also participate in an online session on June 17, when Kamakoti, faculty, and the alumni will respond to queries related to academic and non-academic life on campus.

Aspirants in and around Bengaluru and Hyderabad may also choose to attend the satellite demo day events at SD Auditorium in IISc, Bengaluru, on June 11, and T-Hub in Hyderabad on June 12.