IIT-M invites application for 'Out of the Box Thinking'

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday announced that the IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation is calling for applications for the 'Out of the Box Thinking' (OOBT) through Mathematics Course, which is aimed at nurturing creative thinking.

"IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation is actively conducting examinations for Levels 3 and 4 with registrations open from August 14 to September 20, 2023. Interested individuals can register through https://pravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking, " said a release from IIT-Madras.

Emphasising the course's importance, the Director of IIT-M V Kamakoti said, "This Course is first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the coming days.

"We will see the benefits in the next few years. This course is being offered free of cost. This course will greatly benefit the school and college students, especially those residing in rural India. Thinking different is crucial for innovation leading to entrepreneurship. Training the young mind to think differently will, in the long run, yield creative youth for our nation, " he added.

The Course is being made available in online mode, free of cost, to everyone in India as well as in foreign countries. The four graded independent levels of the courses will be easily accessible to students, professionals, and researchers.