IIT-M develops 3D face implants for black fungus patients

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday informed that their researchers have developed 3D-printed face implants for patients suffering from Black Fungus, which has been reported in Covid-19 patients as well as those with uncontrolled diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other medical conditions.

“IIT-M has partnered with ZorioX Innovation labs, a start-up founded by Dental Surgeons in Chennai, to implement this initiative, which is based on metal 3D Printing or additive manufacturing. Around 50 implants have already been done on patients from economically-weaker sections,” a statement from IIT-M read.

“Reconstructive surgery is a viable solution for patients who have lost their facial features due to black fungus disease. These procedures involve the reconstruction of the nose, eyes, and other facial structures using a variety of techniques, such as skin grafts, tissue expansion, and microvascular surgery. These procedures can help restore the patient's appearance and function, allowing them to lead a more normal life,” it added.

“Using unique in-house algorithms, a patient’s MRI/CT data is converted to printable CAD format and custom implants are printed from medical-grade titanium using an indigenously-built laser powder bed facility in IIT Madras. This #Right2Face initiative aims to help poor and needy patients with patient-specific custom maxillofacial implants to treat black fungus patients,” said professor Murugaiyan Amirthalingam of IIT-M.

The outbreak of black fungus disease, also known as ‘Mucormycosis’, has been a cause of great concern in India.

One of the most devastating effects of this disease is the loss of facial features, which can have a profound impact on the patient’s mental and emotional well-being.

Therefore, the reconstruction of faces lost due to black fungus is the need of the hour.

Reports suggest that about 60,000 mucormycosis cases have been registered in India post-COVID.

The fungus responsible for mucormycosis can invade the tissues of the face, causing necrosis and disfigurement.

In severe cases, patients may lose their nose, eyes, or even their entire face.

Furthermore, the loss of vital organs can affect a patient's ability to breathe, eat, and communicate, making it difficult to perform everyday activities.