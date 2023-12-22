IIT-M concludes Road Safety Hackathon 2023

CHENNAI: In order to reduce the road fatalities, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday concluded Road Safety Hackathon 2023 aimed at developing India-specific Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

"With the advent of ADAS, numerous new safety technologies namely adaptive cruise control, attention monitoring system, collision mitigating system, parking assist etc have reduced the impact of the crash. In the grand finale held recently, participants from several colleges across India presented their solutions and provided live product demonstrations," a statement from IIT-M read.

"An accident can completely change the life of a family. Deaths on our roads are no longer viewed as merely a statistic and this has led to a lot of changes and innovations such as this Hackathon," said R Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), GCP while addressing the gathering at the IIT-M campus.

IIT-M Director V Kamakoti, Anand group president S Sarathi and others were present on the occasion.