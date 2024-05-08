IIT-M celebrates the success of ‘First Aatmanirbhar Secure IoT Microprocessor’

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) faculty, students and researchers on Wednesday celebrated the successful design, manufacturing and boot up of India's first commercial RISC V-based secure IoT system on chip by Mindgrove start-up through an event held on campus to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

The Institute also commenced a series called 'Triumph Talks' focused on the 'IITM Start-up 100 Mission' and also to mark this success.

Speaking about the occasion V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "To conceive of a start-up idea, and then forming a company and manufacturing a chip and finally booting it up, sitting in India, is a very complex task and I take this opportunity to congratulate Sharan Srinivas, a PhD Student and Shashwath TR, CEO of Mindgrove Technologies, and the entire team for bringing this great success, especially when India is gearing up in the area of Semiconductors. India is getting multiple semiconductor fabs and assembly units."

"I am sure there will be a lot of customers who will use this clip. I take this opportunity to request all the big Indian industries and Automobile manufacturers such as Tata Group of Companies, Mahindra -amp; Mahindra Automobile manufacturer, and infrastructure building companies like L-T to have a serious look at this chip and start using it in their installations. This is how we can build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, " he noted.

Mindgrove is an IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak-incubated company funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) scheme.

As on date (8th May 2024), IIT Madras Incubation Cell has incubated 351 start-ups, which have attracted a total investment of Rs 10,425 crore from Angel Investors and VC and have a combined valuation of Rs 45,000 crore.

The start-ups generated Rs 3,600 crore in revenue during 2022-23 fiscal, created more than 10,000 jobs and filed 210+ patents.