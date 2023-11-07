IIT-M appoints retired DGP as 'Student Ombuds' to avert suicides

CHENNAI: Maintaining a safe campus environment to ensure the well-being of students, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday appointed G Thilakavathi IPS, former Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, as 'Student Ombuds'.

"In her role as Student Ombuds, Thilakavthi IPS will be overseeing and addressing concerns related to student grievances, safety, and disciplinary matters. She will play a crucial role in fostering and nurturing an inclusive atmosphere on the campus, ensuring that students have a supportive environment for their academic and personal growth, " said a release from IIT-Madras.

This comes after the five-member internal inquiry committee headed by G Thilakavathi submitted its confidential report to the Director of IIT-M over the offtimes suicides of the premier institution's students in the campus.

Earlier, the internal inquiry committee emphasised several recommendations to ensure a harmonious environment among students and professors in the campus.

Speaking about the appointment, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, said, "IIT Madras has always prioritised the welfare and safety of our students, and Thilakavathi's appointment as Student Ombuds underscores our commitment to enhancing the overall experience of our students while providing them with a trusted authority to turn to in times of need."

"She will work closely with the institute to ensure students' concerns are heard and addressed promptly and fairly. We are committed to continue to create a safe and nurturing campus environment that empowers students to excel in both their academic and personal pursuits, " he added.

The Student Ombuds will work closely with the students and extend support to them.

The institute administration will also liaise closely with the Student Ombuds and ensure that grievances are resolved in a time-bound manner.