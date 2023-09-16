IGCAR donates water treatment plant to fishing community in Kalpakkam

CHENGALPATTU: The Kalpakkam Indira Gandhi Nuclear Research Centre (IGCAR) has begun efforts to implement the Central Government’s Swacch Bharath scheme in the surrounding areas of Kalpakkam including Chathurangapattinam.

As part of the initiative, the centre’s director Dr Venkatraman on Thursday donated a water treatment plant that can churn out 500 litres of clean drinking water per hour to the fishing community in the town.

Several officials including chief administrative officer Sethuraman and Panchayat president Revathi Saminathan along with others were present at the event.