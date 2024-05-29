Begin typing your search...

ICRO Amrit Internship Programme

Applicants must be Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, or diploma holders with a a valid Aadhaar card.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 May 2024 1:43 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-29 01:46:20.0  )
ICRO Amrit Internship Programme
ICRO Amrit Internship Programme (Credit:Linkedin)

CHENNAI: ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024 is a joint initiative of the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India for Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, and diploma holders.

Eligibility:

Open for Indian nationals aged between 18-45 years. Applicants must be Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, or diploma holders with a a valid Aadhaar card.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 and a certificate of completion

Last Date to Apply: October 1

Application mode: Online applications only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ICRA1

DTNEXT Bureau

