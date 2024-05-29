CHENNAI: ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024 is a joint initiative of the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India for Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, and diploma holders.

Eligibility:

Open for Indian nationals aged between 18-45 years. Applicants must be Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, or diploma holders with a a valid Aadhaar card.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 and a certificate of completion

Last Date to Apply: October 1

Application mode: Online applications only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ICRA1