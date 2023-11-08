ICMR approves SRM-CCTR

CHENNAI: SRM Centre for Clinical Trials and Research (SRM-CCTR) has been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to carry out Phase 1 drug trials. SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre received a circular to this effect from ICMR recently.

The work began in June 2022 with ICMR initiating the process of selecting institutions with the requisite infrastructure, capabilities, experience, manpower, and other resources to set up Phase 1 clinical trial infrastructure as part of its endeavour to promote and support drug discovery and development.

D Satyajit Mohapatra, Director CCTR, (Centre for Clinical Trials and Research), explained that after the late phase trial (phases 2 and 3) network had already been established in the country and now their latest initiative will help in establishing Phase 1 clinical trial network. Phase 1 is important as it is the stage where drugs are tested for their safety and a safe dose is selected for the next phase of development.