IAF personnel kills self while on duty at Avadi Air Force Station

CHENNAI: An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel allegedly shot himself to death at the Air Force Station in Avadi early Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kalidoss (55). He was on security detail when he shot himself with a service rifle, police sources said.

Airmen who heard the shots rushed to Kalidoss’ aid and took him to a hospital , where he was declared as brought dead.

Muthapudupet police have registered a case and are investigating.

In a similar incident in September 2022, a 23 year old man, Niravkumar Pratapbhai from Gujarat, ended his life by shooting himself with a service rifle at the Avadi Air Force station.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.