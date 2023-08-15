I-Day: Mayor Priya hoisted national flag at Ripon Building

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya unfurled the national flag at Ripon Building on Independence Day and released tricolor balloons into the sky.

The Mayor accepted the salute from the volunteers of the National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Following, the students of the Greater Chennai Corporation schools performed cultural performances at the corporation office premises.

Later, Mayor Priya presented letters of appreciation to those who had paid the highest property tax and those who paid the tax on time to the Chennai Corporation.

As many as 128 officers and employees were presented with certificates and medals for exemplary work.

The mayor distributed appreciation certificates and prizes to the corporation school students who participated in the cultural program.

Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumaar, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, Additional Commissioner (health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, Additional Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) R Lalitha, Joint Commissioner Dr GS Sameeran, senior officials of Corporation, and ward members were presented in the I-Day celebration.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) managing director R Kirlosh Kumar hoisted the national flag at the head office in Chindratripet.

Following that, he distributed certificates to the employees of the metro water board for their outstanding service for 25 years.

Of those patients who recovered, 26.9 percent of patients reunited with family and returned home, and 62.2 percent of patients were sent to old age homes or asylums.

The food is provided to them by the hospital and it also has drinking water, television, newspapers, refrigerator, water heater, laundry services, clothing and toiletries, and a garden with a seating facility for these patients.

A team of doctors includes medical officer, nurses, physiotherapists, nutritional therapist, social workers, and sanitary workers.