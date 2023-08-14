I-Day 2023: Security tightened at Chennai airport from Monday

CHENNAI: Following the 77th Independence Day security got tightened in the Chennai airport from Monday.

Earlier from August 2nd the passengers were allowed to board the flight after completing the five-tier checkup and now all the passengers have to undergo a seven-tier checkup before boarding the flight.

All the vehicles that are coming inside the airport are allowed only after the checking with metal detector and bomb squad and the CISF is monitoring the fuel filling area, cargo and the MLCP area closely.

Extra CCTV surveillance cameras are installed in all the areas and they are being watched closely day and night.

Following the extra checkup the domestic passengers are asked to arrive one and a half hours before the departure and the International passengers should arrive three and a half hours before the scheduled time.

The seven-tier security will be followed till Wednesday.