How art workshops help children from HIV-affected families find their voice

CHENNAI: 16-year-old Laya Mathikshara is dedicated to giving back to the art community through her social projects. Recently, she led art workshops for children who were stigmatised and burdened by the fact that they are from families with HIV/AIDS, believing that such initiatives offer these children a vital means of self-expression. “I call my social projects 'Reframe Art.' It’s about reframing artists, individuals, and the world by harnessing the power of art to foster positive change. I aim to make a lasting impact throughout my artistic career, contributing to the greater good. Over the past few years, I have engaged in various social projects to give back and help others discover their potential. This summer, I wanted to focus on more personalised projects for kids and teens, which inspired this initiative,” says Laya. During the pandemic, Laya delved into digital art, eventually minting her creations as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for sale in cryptocurrencies.

When Laya approached CHILD, a registered non-governmental organisation that supports children affected by HIV, she was met with a warm reception. She conducted art sessions with a diverse group of kids and teens both girls and boys who were grappling with the stigma associated with having parents affected by HIV/AIDS, as well as with abandoned and destitute children. “Art is a powerful medium for self-expression. These children faced stigma because of their parents' HIV status, which had a significant impact on their future. Art provides a way for them to express themselves. I spent time getting to know their interests and passions, working with kids from grade 1 to college students,” she explains.

Laya Mathikshara

Laya conducted art sessions where the children could express their emotions through art accompanied by music. She selected background music from 20 Tamil film songs, spanning various tempos and styles - from slow and soothing to fast and energetic, including ‘kuthu’ songs. “The diverse range of music allowed the children to connect with the rhythms and express their emotions in real-time. They doodled in response to the feelings evoked by each track, using art to de-stress and articulate their inner experiences. This approach provided them with a creative outlet to express their feelings and take a break from their daily challenges,” she explains.

Laya conducted two sessions at CHILD: one for young children and another for students ranging from class 10 to college. “For the young children, it was more of a fun and engaging experience. For the older students, it served as a means of self-exploration through art. One girl, who came from a coastal area, doodled images of the beach. When I asked how beaches helped her, she shared that she found comfort in living near the ocean and listening to its soothing sounds,” Laya reminisces.

Art works by students

Her latest work, "Metamorphosis of Earth - Year 4021," was showcased as part of COP 28, which brought together global leaders and activists to address climate change. This augmented reality piece highlighted potential future environmental challenges that could arise if no action is taken. The artwork aimed to evoke emotional responses and inspire proactive measures to combat climate change.