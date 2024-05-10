Hour before Class 10 board exam results, teen killed in road accident near Maduravoyal
CHENNAI: An hour before the declaration of his class 10 board exam results, a 15-year-old boy got killed in a road accident near Maduravoyal on Friday after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck.
Police said that the under-age rider was killed on the spot.
The deceased was identified as Jeeva of Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Madhuravoyal. His parents are construction workers.
On Friday, around 8:45 AM, he was riding a two-wheeler from his house to deliver food to a relative when the accident happened, police said.
While he was riding his two wheeler along the Madhuravoyal bypass, a lorry which was trailing his bike knocked it down.
Passerby alerted the police who rushed to the scene and moved the boy to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.
Koyambedu TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) personnel have registered a case and launched a hunt for the truck driver, who abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident.
Police said that the boy had cleared his class 10 exams.