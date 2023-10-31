Home alone man killed in Triplicane

CHENNAI: A man living alone in Triplicane was done to death by unknown assailants on Sunday night. The deceased was identified by the police as S Ramu, who was staying alone in a house on Devaraj Street in Triplicane.

After his father died, Ramu had rented out some portions of the house and was living with the rent money. His five siblings are living in other parts of the city, police added.

On Sunday night, a group of men entered his house and assaulted him with sharp objects and broken bottles. His body, with cut injuries on face and neck, was found on the staircase of the building, officials said.

Based on an alert from the people in the neighbourhood, a police team from Zam Bazaar police station reached the scene and shifted the body to Royapettah general hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating the motive for the murder.