Hoax bomb threat received at Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor's residence Raj Bhavan received a bomb threat on Thursday which turned out to be a hoax.
Police said that the police control room received the threat on Thursday night after which a Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad personnel conducted checks and declared the threat a hoax.
Police traced the call and were led to Kallakurichi, where they found that the call was made by a person with mental disabilities.
Police sources said that he is a regular offender and he was let off with a warning.
