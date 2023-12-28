Begin typing your search...

Hoax bomb threat: Prankster demands bitcoin from police to reveal locations

The sender demanded bitcoin payment to reveal details about the locations where they were placed

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Dec 2023 9:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-27 21:45:57.0  )
Representative Image

CHENNAI: The State police headquarters on Wednesday received a bomb threat by e-mail, claiming that bombs were placed at 30 locations in the city.

The sender demanded bitcoin payment to reveal details about the locations where they were placed. Sources said it was suspected to be a hoax and have launched a hunt to trace the person who sent it. The mail claimed that 30 bombs were planted across Chennai.

“The first bomb is located on besant nagar near the sea facing wall of elliott memorial (sic),” claimed the mail, which was first sent to the DGP’s office. Later, it was forwarded to other government institutions claiming there was no response from the DGP’s office.

“If the police want to know the location of the other bombs, tell them to send 2,500 bitcoins to this address,” the mail added. A team of bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) personnel conducted a thorough check at Besant Nagar and declared it to be a hoax message.

