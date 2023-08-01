Hit by EMU, 23-yr-old dies, friend injured

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman died and her friend was injured after they were hit by an EMU near Urapakkam railway station on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shelsiya (23) of Sivaganga, who was staying in a hostel with her friend Yazhini (23) of Ariyalur. Police said both of them worked in a mobile phone manufacturing unit in Oragadam.

As it was a holiday on Sunday, they went to meet one of their relatives in Urapakkam. In the evening, they decided to go to Mambalam from Urapakkam, and were walking along the track towards the railway station.

Officials said the friends were so engrossed in their conversation that they failed to notice the Beach-Chengalpattu EMU approaching. The train hit them, leaving both with severe injuries. While the engine driver stopped the train, the onlookers informed the ambulance service and the police.

Shelsiya was declared dead on the spot, and Yazhini was rushed to the Chromepet GH for treatment. The Tambaram railway police sent the body for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.