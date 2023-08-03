History sheeter walks into police station with 'bombs'

CHENNAI: A history sheeter allegedly walked into Chintadripet police station on Wednesday night with country made bombs in a bag and threatened a woman cop on sentry. Following the incident, the local history sheeter Durgha Mohan, 61, has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, Mohan reached the station drunk and started talking to the policewoman. He introduced himself as the most notorious rowdy in the area. He reportedly told her that everyone knows him and challenged the police to arrest him, if they can. He also dared the cops to arrest him and break his legs and hands. He then told her that he was carrying bombs in the bag he was in possession before walking away from the station.

Later the policewoman lodged a complaint at the station. Based on her complaint, a police team from the Chinthatripet traced Mohan in three hours. He was arrested under IPC provisions for threatening, preventing government servants from doing the job, uttering vulgar words etc. Following the arrest, he reportedly claimed to be suffering from chest pain and was later admitted to Stanley hospital.