History-sheeter suspects man of being in an affair with wife, hacks him to death in Purasaiwalkam

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was hacked to death by a six-member gang in Purasaiwalkam late on Sunday night, allegedly due to enmity over his relationship with a married woman.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh, who was working at a two-wheeler water wash firm.

Around midnight on Sunday, Dinesh was drinking with his friends on the sidewalk on Shanmugarayan Street when the gang surrounded him to stop him from escaping and rained blows. After they fled the place, Dinesh's friends rushed him to the government hospital in an auto-rickshaw, where he succumbed to the injuries on Monday.

On information, the police sent his body for postmortem and began investigations. Going through CCTV footage, police zeroed in on a suspect, Immanuel (37) of Vyasarpadi, a history-sheeter.

Police sources said Immanuel suspected his wife to be in a relationship with the deceased and had several arguments with both of them previously. As Dinesh did not stop meeting his wife, Immanuel hatched a plan to murder Dinesh, police said.