History-sheeter shot in leg after attacking cop with machete near Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: A wanted criminal with several cases against him across the State was shot in the leg by the Chengalpattu police after he allegedly attacked a police Sub Inspector who tried to apprehend him near Mamallapuram, 50 km from Chennai, on Friday.

The rowdy, ‘Sirkazhi’ Sathya (41), had joined the State BJP around three years ago.

Police said that Sathya has at least 25 cases against him including 6 murder cases, three attempt-to-murder and kidnapping cases against him in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruchy, and Mayiladuthurai districts. They added that Sathya had come to Mamallapuram to attend the birthday party of a Chennai-based advocate and was staying in a lodge near Mamallapuram.

Chengalpattu district police had received a tip-off about Sathya travelling to Chennai on Friday morning and had set up checkpoints in Mamallapuram to apprehend him. After nabbing him, police learnt that some of his associates were hiding in Pazhaveli hills in Chengalpattu and took him there.

That’s when Sathya tried to escape. When Sub Inspector Ranjith Kumar apprehended Sathya, the latter attacked him with a machete. The SI’s team shot Sathya in the leg in self-defence, police said.

Sathya was then moved to the Chengelpet Medical College Hospital where he is being treated. Police have fortified the hospital premises to prevent any more untoward incidents.

Apart from Sathya, police apprehended Alex of Chengalpattu, Marimuthu of Tiruvarur, and Palpandi of Thanjavur. Further investigations are on.