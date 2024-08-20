History sheeter murdered by five auto drivers in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man, Asaithambi, with 17 pending cases against him, was brutally murdered by a group of five men in BV Colony in Vyasarpadi on Monday night.

The incident occurred on Monday night around 10 pm at the residence of Vimla, a 50-year-old woman with whom Asaithambi was acquainted.

The assailants attacked him with beer bottles and a granite stone, inflicting fatal injuries.

Vimla, who had gone out, discovered the body on her return and reported the incident to the police around 1 am.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the case, with Vimla and her brother Sivakumar being questioned.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the murder was committed by five auto drivers.

The MKB Nagar police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.