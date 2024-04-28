History sheeter murdered, body dumped in Minjur

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday morning recovered the body of a man which was dumped along Tirvottiyur High road. The man was murdered elsewhere, and his body was wrapped in a green bedsheet and dumped in Minjur police limits.

After it was established that the deceased was brutally murdered, Police later identified the deceased as Ashwin Kumar (26) of Vanjivakkam near Ponneri. He was working as a daily wage labourer.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that the deceased was hacked to death by the relatives of a woman with whom Ashwin was supposedly in a relationship two years ago, a senior police official said.

Ashwin had allegedly broken up with the woman and had married another woman he recently got acquainted with on social media. Police suspect the cousin brother of the woman, Ajith Kumar, murdered Ashwin as he felt the latter cheated his sister. Ashwin was taken to a secluded spot where a gang got drunk together, after which Ashwin was murdered, the police officer added.

Minjur Police have registered a case of murder and have secured one suspect in connection with the incident.