History-sheeter killed in encounter at Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in the industrial hub Sriperumbudur after a 34-year-old history-sheeter was killed in a police encounter in Kancheepuram on Saturday.

According to police, the killed history-sheeter Vishva Alias Viswanathan of Killai in Sriperumbudur had five murders and three attempted murder cases against him in various police stations.

On Saturday the police received information that Vishwanathan is hiding in Songandi village near Sriperumbudur. The Kancheepuram special team police went to the spot in the evening surrounding Viswanathan at gunpoint. Police sources said that Vishwanathan took a sickle and attacked the police personnel which led to sub-inspector Murali opening fire killing the accused.

The body of the killed was taken to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for post-mortem and the two police head constables who suffered cut injuries were also admitted to the private hospital in Kancheepuram.

The Kancheepuram district police had recently increased surveillance following recent rise in murder incidents in the district and was monitoring the anti-social elements in the district.

Sriperumbudur and Chengalpattu areas have been in the police radar for real estate kangaroo courts and gang rivalry among history-sheeters, police sources said.