History sheeter hacked to death near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday

CHENNAI: A history sheeter was hacked to death by a gang which hurled country bombs at him near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday.

The deceased was Ebenezer (25) of Thirumazhisai in Chennai was a history sheeter and has many pending cases against him in Nazarathpet, Mangadu, and Poonamallee police stations.

On Tuesday Ebenezer was returning from Kambathur in Thiruvallur in an autorickshaw and while nearing Mannur in Sriperumbudur a car intercepted the autorickshaw and a group of men who got down from the vehicle hurled country bombs on Ebenezer.

Police said when Ebenezer tried to run from the spot the gang chased and hacked him to death using sickles and escaped from the spot.

The Sriperumbudur police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem police have registered a case and the search is on to nab the missing gang.