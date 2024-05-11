History sheeter hacked to death in Koyambedu; four arrested

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man, a history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang led by his estranged friend near Taisha apartments in Koyambedu on Friday night.

Police arrested four persons in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Adam of Maduravoyal. On Friday evening, Koyambedu police were informed about the presence of a man with severe injuries in the empty plot near Taisha apartments and a team was sent to secure the man.

A case of murder was registered by the Koyambedu police after which special teams were formed to trace the suspects. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, Mohammad Adam had a falling out with a friend, Gopal a week ago and Gopal had been missing since Mohammad's murder.

After investigations, Police arrested Gopal's associates, S Kamlesh (23) of Padi, M Thirunavukarasu (23) of Virugambakkam, C Selva (23) of Nerkundram and Joyal Moses Immanuel (24) of Nerkundram.

Selva is a history sheeter and has eight cases against him including a murder case while Kamlesh has a murder case and Thirunavukarasu has a narcotics case against him, police said.

All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Search is on for the main suspect, Gopal.