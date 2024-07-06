High-level investigation under way to investigate frequent hoax bomb threats, says Chennai police commissioner

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday said that city police are coordinating with international agencies to probe the frequent instances of hoax bomb threats in the City. He was speaking on the sidelines after inaugurating a renovated parking facility for the press and public at the city police commissioner's office.

Commissioner Rathore said that progress has been made in the investigation into the hoax threats. A standard operation procedure (SOP) has been issued to the schools to deal with the hoax bomb threats.

When asked about the new criminal laws that have been implemented across the country, the commissioner said that they have given training to the police personnel to deal with the change in criminal laws.