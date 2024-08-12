Heavy vehicles banned on Vandalur-Kelambakkam road for few hours daily; check details here

CHENNAI: In an effort to ease the flow of traffic and make roads safer for motorists and pedestrians, the Tambaram traffic police has banned the movement of heavy vehicles on the Vandalur to Kelambakkam road for a few hours in the morning and evening, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The restrictions come after repeated complaints from motorists and pedestrians about speeding heavy vehicles that ply on the road at all hours, causing a lot of chaos, the police said.

"There are several schools, colleges, and universities located on the Vandalur - Kelambakkam road. The main aim is to regulate traffic and make the roads safer for the public," they added.

Hence, the Tambaram traffic police department has prohibited heavy vehicles from operating on the road between 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm every day.