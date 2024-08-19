Heavy traffic congestion on Tambaram-GST Road as people return after weekend

CHENNAI: As people return home after a long weekend, the Tambaram-GST Road is experiencing heavy traffic on Monday morning, according to a Daily Thanthi TV report.

Following Independence Day on Thursday, people enjoyed an extended 4-day weekend.

Many traveled to their native places and have been returning since yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, many are also traveling to Tiruvannamalai for the Pornami Girivalam from Kilambakkam bus stand.

This has led to heavy traffic congestion, and traffic police officers are on hand to manage the situation.