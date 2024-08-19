Begin typing your search...

    Following Independence Day on Thursday, people enjoyed an extended 4-day weekend.

    19 Aug 2024
    Heavy traffic congestion on Tambaram-GST Road as people return after weekend
    Traffic congestion 

    CHENNAI: As people return home after a long weekend, the Tambaram-GST Road is experiencing heavy traffic on Monday morning, according to a Daily Thanthi TV report.

    Many traveled to their native places and have been returning since yesterday evening.

    Meanwhile, many are also traveling to Tiruvannamalai for the Pornami Girivalam from Kilambakkam bus stand.

    This has led to heavy traffic congestion, and traffic police officers are on hand to manage the situation.

    Tambaram-GST Roadheavy trafficIndependence DayTiruvannamalaiPornami Girivalam
