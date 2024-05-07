Heatwave effects: Another construction worker admitted with heatstroke symptoms at RGGGH

CHENNAI: After the death of a construction worker due to heat stroke on Sunday, and another construction worker being admitted with muscle cramps and heat stroke at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital recently, the doctors suggest several preventive measures to be taken to prevent exhaustion among the construction workers.

Health experts say that muscle cramps, heat exhaustion, giddiness, unconsciousness and heatstroke can occur due to excessive heat.

The symptoms of sweating, palpitations, giddiness and fainting should not be ignored and emergency help should be sought.

"The working hours need to be planned differently for these daily wage labourers. They can start the work early morning and should be given a break from the work in the direct sunlight between 11.30 am-12 pm to 2-2.30 pm. The sunlight is at it's peak during these hours and dehydration can lead to heat stroke. The ones with Diabetes and Hypertension should avoid working in the open sunlight," said a physician from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The doctors also suggest to ensure availability of hydration points, drinking water and medical aid in case of an emergency in construction sites.

While the state health department had given a general advisory, the labour department also needs to come up with advisories for construction sites to prevent any health issues.

"We advise that the work can be planned early to avoid hot sun. The workers should stay hydrated and keep away from heat generating locations, have frequent breaks and move to shaded areas whenever possible to avoid exhaustion," said Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam.