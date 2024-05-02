Heat wave: Residents of Ernavoor struggle without drinking water for the last four days

CHENNAI: As the maximum temperature reached 100 degree Fahrenheit in the capital city for the last few days, residents of Ernavoor complained that there was no drinking water supplied through the pipeline by the metro water board.

They are forced to purchase water, though multiple complaints raised to the concerned department there have been no steps taken.

Almost after 13 years, residents have been paying drinking water tax to the metro water board. Only from last year, the connection has been given to the residential areas in the locality.

"Now, during the peak summer season, the drinking water supply has been stopped for the past four days. Even the hand pump water supply is suspended, we were dependent on metro water for drinking and domestic purposes, " said G Arokia Samy, a resident of Erneeswaran nagar at Ernavoor.

Denizens are forced to purchase water for drinking and domestic purposes and spend over Rs 100 per day. K Venkatesh, another resident rued that we are daily labourers and could not afford to buy water and keep paying tax for drinking water which is not supplied properly.

"Earlier, the pipeline water was contaminated that was yellowish with foul smells. We have tried to reach out to book tanker lorries water through Dial for Water. But it takes more than two to three days to supply when in case of emergencies, " added Venkatesh.

Residents have raised multiple complaints to the area engineer, they ensured to inspect the area but no response so far.

A senior official with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board ensured that the issue will be rectified at the earliest.