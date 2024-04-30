Heat wave: IMD issues yellow alert for various parts of Tamil Nadu, temperature likely to cross 45 degree Celsius

Chennai: While the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for various parts of Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature is likely to record above 45 degree Celsius.

However, the Western Ghats and southern districts will get respite from soaring heat as light to moderate rain is predicted till May 5.



A cyclonic circulation prevails over south Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.



Under its influence, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over western ghats - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and a few places in south Tamil Nadu from May 1 to May 5.



"The convectional rainfall is expected to drop in the maximum temperature level in these places for the next few days. However, the rest of the state especially coastal and north interior districts are likely to witness a soaring heat as the heat wave predicted and a yellow warning issued for the next two days," said a senior RMC official.



RMC has issued yellow alert till Friday, as the heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over north interior Tamil Nadu.



The maximum temperature will increase by 3 - 5 degree Celsius than usual in northern parts and expected to record above 45 degree Celsius in various parts of Tamil Nadu for the next few days.



The official mentioned that due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and sultry weather is very likely to prevail at isolated pockets over the rest of Tamil Nadu.



"In the last 24 hours, there was no large change in the maximum temperatures over Tamil Nadu were generally above normal to appreciably above normal 2 - 4 degree Celsius over many pockets in the plains of interior Tamil Nadu. They were normal to above normal by 1-3 degree Celsius over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu," added the official.

