Head constable suspended for slapping and handcuffing man

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to the Sembium police station was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly slapping and handcuffing an auto driver in public. Police said that the victim, who is a college student, was a part-time auto driver. Policeman Annamalai intervened in a quarrel between the victim and another auto driver, when the incident happened.

Annamalai was part of a special crime team. The victim Arun Kumar, 24, of Vyasarpadi, was a second-year government college student and a part-time auto driver. He was also a secretary of a students’ union. On Monday night, Arun was driving his auto and was taking a customer to Perambur. As he was near Perambur Paper Mills Road, he rammed into another auto that was going in front of him. This led to an argument and scuffle.

Annamalai, in civvies, was nearby and saw the commotion. He tried to intervene. Arun had argued with him and verbally abused him. In a fit of anger, Annamalai slapped Arun. In the meantime, a patrol vehicle came to the spot and tried to pacify the situation. Annamalai then handcuffed Arun and sent him to Sembium police station in the patrol vehicle, police noted. Arun’s friends then gathered at the police station and staged a protest. Following this, Arun lodged a complaint against Annamalai for slapping and handcuffing him. Senior police officers who, during an enquiry, found that Annamalai had slapped and handcuffed Arun and placed Annamalai under suspension.