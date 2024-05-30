HC seeks report on functioning of Puzhal prison canteen

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Puzhal Central prison authorities to file a status report regarding the functioning of the prison canteen, based on a petition filed by a prisoner, alleging that the closure of the outlet is hitting the inmates badly.

A vacation bench of Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad and Justice V Lakshmi Narayanan heard the petition moved by Fakrudeen, a prisoner of Puzhal prison, seeking to ‘re-open’ the prison canteen to cater for the needs of the prisoners.

The petitioner claimed that the prison canteen was closed in March. He pleaded that the supply of soap, bread, biscuits, tea, toothpaste, brushes and various essentials was severely hit after the closure.

The additional public prosecutor E Raj Tilak submitted that the prison canteen is still functioning, not closed as claimed by the petitioner. It was also submitted that the prison authorities are ready to place the status report on the functioning of the prison canteen.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the prison authorities to file a status report and posted the matter to June 12 for further hearings.