HC directs cop abuser to donate computer to assn

CHENNAI: In a novel way, the Madras High Court (MHC) imposed a cost on an offender by directing him to give a computer to the Madras High Court Advocate Clerks Welfare Association.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, wrote that the computer would be of great use to the association for e-filing and also appreciated the petitioner for accepting the cost imposed.

A petitioner Kumaravel moved the MHC seeking to quash the case pending against him in the Namakkal Judicial Magistrate Court.

It is a case that the family dispute evolved into a brawl, where the police became the affected party. The petitioner Kumaravel had a dispute with his family and the matter went to Namakkal police station. During the enquiry, Kumaravel got frustrated and hurled verbal abuse against a woman constable who was on duty at the station.

Further, the police booked a case against Kumaravel under 294 (b), 323, 353 and 506 (1) of IPC. The case was pending before the principal judicial magistrate, Namakkal. Being in that position, Kumaravel moved the MHC to quash the case against him.

The petitioner pleaded guilty before the court and tendered an unconditional apology to the police. He also made a submission that “due to anger and provocation, I have spelled certain words against the police” and sought to quash the case.

After the submission, considering the facts and circumstances and the subsequent developments, this court is of the firm view that no useful purpose will be served in continuing further with the criminal prosecution, wrote the judge.

The regret expressed by the petitioner for hurling abuse upon the police, this Court wanted him to repent by doing some purposeful act for using such a provocative offense. Therefore, this court directs the petitioner to donate a computer to the Madras High Court Advocate Clerks Association, read the judgment.