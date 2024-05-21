HC allows foundation laying ceremony for the new building in the court premises

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed to carry out the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new five storey building within the Court premises while issuing an order on a petition filed to restrain the ceremony alleging to protect the heritage buildings.

A special bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice PB Balaji heard a petition preferred by Senior Counsel T Mohan, against the construction of new five storey building within the HC premises.

The petitioner submitted that since the proposed building is set to be construct near the law college, which is a heritage building of 158 years old, a comprehensive master plan should be needed.

Despite the needs are increasing to develop the HC building, the infrastructure has to be planned in coercive manner to protect the heritage and aesthetics of the buildings, said the petitioner.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that the proposed building will not demolish the law college, it will be constructed beside the college building.

The bench asked the AG that master plan has been obtained, for which the AG submitted that no master plan is needed to conduct the foundation stone laying ceremony. It was also submitted that the heritage committee has considered the representation of the petitioner, an expert team will inspect the place and final decision will be taken later, to construct the new proposed building. The AG also assured that all the concerns of the petitioner's will be considered before the final decision.

The AG also submitted that not a single brick will be layed without approval, the construction will commence only after the final decision.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan submitted that no plan approval is needed for the Union and State to construct the building.

The bench observed that even if HC put up a building it should not be contrary to the norms. In a lighter vein the bench also observed that there is no aesthetics in the building, but only the resemblance of slavery, while allowing to conduct the foundation stone laying ceremony, which was scheduled on May 22(Tuesday).

The bench also refused to entertain a petition moved by Dravidar Kazhagam seeking to conduct the ceremony in all the religious custom.

On November 17, 2023, the State has issued an order to construct a 5 storey building at HC premises to cater the need of the Court. It was proposed to have Chambers for judges, additional Courts and parking facilities.

However, senior counsel T Mohan objected to construct the building without proper master plan for the future development of the precincts of the HC.