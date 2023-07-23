Guv office no position of ‘power:’ RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said on Saturday and asserted the office of governor is not a position of power.

He was answering questions as part of his ‘Think to Dare’ interaction series with ‘startup entrepreneurs,’ corporate executives.

When a participant came up with an idea of a ‘spit free Tamil Nadu/India movement’ and sought Ravi’s support for it since the Governor was in ‘power,’ Ravi outlined the Centre’s clean India schemes.

Ravi said: “First of all, you said I am in a position of power. I have no power. It (the office of Governor) is not a power position.”

After Ravi put on hold last month the dismissal of arrested Minister V Senthil Balaji from the TN cabinet, the war of words between him and the DMK regime worsened. The Governor’s comment on “power” comes amidst this background.

When another participant asked what prompted Ravi to come up with the idea of a ‘Think to Dare’ series as governors have a lot of other work to do, the Governor replied that there is a myth that governors have a lot of work. In functions, people usually thank the governor saying he has found time to take part in the events.

“I don’t have much work,” Ravi said with a smile.