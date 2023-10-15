Gutkha smuggling trio who fled from Police held with fresh load

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday arrested a trio who were caught transporting a load of banned oral tobacco products near Maduravoyal.

Investigations revealed that the same trio had managed to evade arrest when their vehicle was caught with 400 kg of Gutka products on October 11 (Wednesday).

On Saturday, a team was on surveillance near Vanagaram check post when they intercepted two overspeeding cars.

Three men traveling in the car tried to flee after abandoning the vehicle, but police caught them.

On searching the cars, police found 30.5 kg of Gutkha and tobacco products in it.

The arrested persons were identified as Dinesh Kumar (28), Bhajanlal (24) and Parasaram (28) - all three from Rajasthan. Police also seized Rs 3.26 lakh cash from them.

Investigations revealed that the trio smuggled Gutkha from other states and distributed them in Chennai.

Last Wednesday, they were transporting a 400 kg load when Maduravoyal Police intercepted them. While the load was secured, the trio managed to escape only to be caught two days later.

In total, Police secured 430.5 kg of Gutkha, Rs 3.26 lakh cash and three cars from the accused. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.