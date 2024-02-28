Guest worker mistaken for child kidnapper; attacked

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man, a guest worker was thrashed by locals in Thiruvottiyur, mistaking him for a child kidnapper after he waved at a five-year-old child when she was walking with her grandfather on Tuesday evening.

The injured man was identified as Ravi Dasrath of Bihar. He was walking along Ezhuthukaaran street in Tiruvottiyur when he waved at the girl.

When the girl told her grandfather about a man waving at her, he raised an alarm and soon some members of the public joined and rounded up Ravi.

When Ravi attempted to leave, the locals caught him and thrashed him. A police patrol vehicle rushed to the scene on information and rescued Ravi.

He was taken to the police station and after enquiries, police found that he was working as a conservancy worker and admitted him to a hospital.

Further investigations are on.

With unfounded rumours about child kidnappers on the prowl in the city spreading in social media, there have been more than two incidents of guest workers being victims of mob attacks in and around the city despite several clarifications from the police.

A week ago, a transgender person was stripped, tied to a police and attacked near Chromepet by miscreants who claimed she was a child kidnapper.