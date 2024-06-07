Guest worker held for misbehaving with 85-year-old woman near Pondy Bazaar

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man working as a restaurant staff was roughed up by the public after the man, in an inebriated state, allegedly misbehaved with an 85-year-old woman near Pondy Bazaar on Thursday night.

Police identified the suspect as Ramesh Bhandari. Around 9 pm, Ramesh had picked up an argument with a 85-year-old woman, who was sleeping on the platform near RK Puram in Pondy Bazaar.

Police sources said that the woman makes a living by delivering milk packets to houses in the neighbourhood.

Ramesh allegedly woke up the woman and hearing the commotion, public gathered to the aid of the woman. Ramesh's friend too came to rescue Ramesh and he too was roughed up by the public, but he fled the scene.

Police rushed to the scene and secured the injured man and admitted him to a hospital for treatment.

Public told the police that the man had misbehaved with the octagenarian in an inebriated state.