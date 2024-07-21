Gripping narratives about women, by women through Women’s Monologue

CHENNAI: A woman is embarking on a journey to navigate the challenges she faces within a confined environment. There is another young woman anxiously awaiting a ride home as night deepens. A mother from a small town faces emotional difficulties and eventually struggles her way out, fighting her own battles.

These are some of the gripping narratives which will be performed during Women’s Monologue, a solo theatre performance by a women led cast of six.

For years, Shakira Mukthar of Chennai Art Theatre has been curating monologues exclusively for men. “But it occurred to me, why not a platform for women? I adopted the idea so that women also would be able to express themselves about the journey they have been through,” Shakira says.

‘A tutorial to be pretty enough’ is a tale which fabricates a makeup tutorial that actually depicts the appalling state of a schizophrenic woman. Performed by Sadaf Afreen Mondal, she is a

24- year-old Bengali hailing from Kolkata, and currently working as a research assistant in the Climate Change department of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai.

“Theatre to me, is like the first breath you take after you come out of water after taking a long dip.” explains Sadaf.

‘Why is mental health still associated with a certain social class? Do we really mean it when we say ‘beauty is in the inside and not outside’?’ were some of the questions which Sadaf tries to find answers for herself, and the world at large.

She highlights, “I have pushed myself to play a role I have never played before to convey how women today, somewhere deep down have internalised the beauty standards and are reinforcing it through their actions. Besides, a mental disorder, or any sort of mental health issue simply exacerbates their situation and pushes them into an abyss.”

A woman's life is often seen drawing parallel to that of a delicate little flower. In Tamil, they say, ‘Ponnu na poo pola irukanum’ which translates to ‘women should be like flowers’. But why?

Abinaya Krishnan, who is a video jockey, will narrate the life of Malli, a young woman on the street, draped in a pristine white saree with her braided hair adorned with fragrant jasmine flowers. Malli is anxiously waiting, seeking a ride home as the darkness of the night envelopes her.

“As the night deepens, her anticipation turns into disappointment, and she begins to approach strangers with a desperate plea for a ride back home, promising them an unforgettable evening in return. Why should women always be soft and gentle? This monologue breaks this very ideology stating that women can be strong, fierce and empowered,” explains Abinaya.

For her, theatre connects her to her soul. “The stage is where I feel alive, thus giving life to the characters I play,” she states.

Women’s Monologue will also have ‘Oru Poongavanam’ which will be performed by Rishika, ‘The Last Make Up’ by Harini, which is about a struggling makeup artiste's encounter with a stranger. 'In Search of Neoclassical perfection' will be performed by Kanupriya, which explores gifted child burnout, and "Thee Poochus “ by Aishwarya.

“Everybody's journey is different and unique. In my opinion, women ought to support one another in terms of empowerment. As a woman, I endeavor to effect social change. When a woman speaks up about a problem, it encourages other women to speak up as well. That is how we normalise the taboo topics pertaining to women in society and transform it,” explains Shakira.

Witness these gripping narratives from women, by women, on July 21, at 7 pm, at Medai, Alwarpet.